72 Films and The Open University for BBC

Through the personal story of Volodymyr Zelensky, this film aimed to shed light on the modern history of Ukraine and to unpick the true origins of why Vladimir Putin invaded the country. To achieve this the team conducted exhaustive research in the UK and Ukraine and the resulting programme features unparalleled personal access to Zelensky, the First Lady and their inner circle.

It also features an extraordinary array of contributors: from Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi to the Ukrainian TV mogul who spotted the entertainment skills of young Zelensky alongside the president’s school friends and his closest colleagues. But at the heart of the series are Zelensky and his wife. Building trust and negotiating access to them and their inner circle took many meetings, Zoom calls, and three separate trips to Ukraine.

“Beautifully made, amazing access and archive - a real window into the life of Zelensky, and surprisingly Putin,” was the verdict of one of our judges. Another hailed the “exceptional craft and storytelling and extraordinary access”, adding that it was “lovely to see some comedy used in such an important subject matter”. A third judge simply provided five words to sum up the film: “Powerful. Emotional. Incredible. Insightful. Unbelievable.”