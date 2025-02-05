72 Films and The Open University for BBC
Through the personal story of Volodymyr Zelensky, this film aimed to shed light on the modern history of Ukraine and to unpick the true origins of why Vladimir Putin invaded the country. To achieve this the team conducted exhaustive research in the UK and Ukraine and the resulting programme features unparalleled personal access to Zelensky, the First Lady and their inner circle.
It also features an extraordinary array of contributors: from Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi to the Ukrainian TV mogul who spotted the entertainment skills of young Zelensky alongside the president’s school friends and his closest colleagues. But at the heart of the series are Zelensky and his wife. Building trust and negotiating access to them and their inner circle took many meetings, Zoom calls, and three separate trips to Ukraine.
“Beautifully made, amazing access and archive - a real window into the life of Zelensky, and surprisingly Putin,” was the verdict of one of our judges. Another hailed the “exceptional craft and storytelling and extraordinary access”, adding that it was “lovely to see some comedy used in such an important subject matter”. A third judge simply provided five words to sum up the film: “Powerful. Emotional. Incredible. Insightful. Unbelievable.”
Britain’s Human Zoos
Red Bicycle with Milk & Honey for Channel 4
Working with British-Somali novelist Nadifa Mohamed in her first TV appearance, this film takes a strikingly fresh approach to tell the story of a Victorian form of showbusiness, with a variety of new discoveries picked up by the national press when the film was broadcast.
Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain
Swan Films for Channel 4
This series deployed sensitive filmmaking and original journalism to show the events of the miners’ strike as never before. With three in-depth standalone stories that plunged the viewer into different perspectives and experiences, it took a bold and original approach to the subject matter.
Planet Earth III
BBC Studios Natural History Unit for BBC
Filmed over five years, this series uses pioneering technology to transport viewers to spectacular unseen landscapes and showcase new animal behaviours. With 10.6 million views it was one of the most watched programmes of the year in the UK and is currently being released the world.
The Enfield Poltergeist
MetFilm & Concordia Studio for Apple TV+
This four-part documentary features more than 250 hours of rare audio archive, meticulous recreation of the setting and original interviews with people impacted by the most famous poltergeist haunting in history. The result is an ambitious, genre-bending story exploring the human fascination with the unexplained.
White Nanny, Black Child
Doc Hearts & Tigerlily Productions for Channel 5
A deep dive into unregulated private fostering, this film reveals the shocking depth of the practice. In doing so it sheds light on an overlooked aspect of British history while engaging with contemporary conversations surrounding migration and whether Britain is a welcoming place for black people.
