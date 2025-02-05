Big Talk Studios and That Mitchell & Webb Company for BBC

BBC1’s comedy about a quiet, unassuming puzzle-enthusiast masquerading as his detective twin brother exploded onto screens in September to become the BBC’s biggest scripted series launch since 2022, and the biggest comedy launch since 2018.

Racking up a whopping 9.5m viewers for its opening episode, it’s little wonder that the judges lauded this quirky comedy as a reminder “of how good British TV can be, and how it can thrive in the future”.

Judges were particularly charmed by the show’s unique tone, with one saying: “It’s not driven by spectacle or scale and over-the-top lavish production values, but a genuinely funny scenario, wonderfully realised with perfect casting and writing at the top of its game.”

Indeed, the series feels tailor-made for its star David Mitchell as the awkward puzzler alongside barnstorming performances from the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Sophie Willan and Dipo Ola, all of which were praised as a key benchmark in the quality by the judges.

From its opening episode, one judge said the programme “offered a delightful combination of character, wit and story which demonstrated an extraordinary degree of creative control”.

With a second series already on the way it’s clear that Ludwig was a hit with judges and audiences alike.

SHORTLISTED Boarders

Studio Lambert for BBC Studio Lambert’s teen comedy drama drew praise from the judges for its ability to lurch from shock to delight as it follows five young black teens navigating their lives after winning scholarships to attend a prestigious boarding school.

Changing Ends

Baby Cow Productions for ITV & ITVX Comedian Alan Carr’s semi-autobiographical recreation of his upbringing in the 1980s from Baby Cow is a surprisingly tender exploration of family and belonging for ITV. For all of its heart, the comedy series sacrifices none of its humour, with a script that is woven with outrageous wit and genuine laughs throughout.

G’Wed

Golden Path Productions for ITVX Golden Path Productions’ comedy about a group of working-class Liverpudlians has become instantly beloved, scoring more than 6m streams sinch launch. This debut TV order for production company Golden Path has genuine Liverpudlians at its heart including creator Danny Kenny, and it’s the authenticity of this comedy that makes it truly stand out.

Inside No.9

BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC This unique long-running British black comedy anthology series took came to an end this year. Throughout its ninth series, creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith treated audiences to a sequence of twisted tales that spared no comedic expense, before bowing out in the most meta way possible, befitting the show’s place in British comedy.

Things You Should Have Done

Roughcut TV for BBC It is hard to believe that Roughcut’s edgy family sitcom, which follows Chi as she is suddenly forced to fend for herself when her parents die in a car crash, was Lucia Keskin’s first-time writing for the TV screen. The judges were impressed by its ability to juggle dark humour with a playful heart, remaining joyous throughout.