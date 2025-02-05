‘This indie has been proven right in its gutsy move of setting up when it did by its growing reputation as a high watermark producer’

Dare Pictures remains one of relatively few Black-led indies in the UK and in the three years since its formation, has firmly established its presence and reputation in the domestic and international TV markets.

An acronym for diversity, allyship, representation and empowerment, Dare imbues these values into its output -one of its first projects involved working with North America’s largest documentary festival on a series of films about climate change pioneers from filmmakers around the world.

It quickly followed this up with its first commission, Fugitive: The Mystery of The Crypto Queen, a co-commission with German label Tandowski Films. This was quickly followed by another C4 order, digital film UK Prisons: Inside Survival and BBC Storyville doc Dalton’s Dream.

Another doc for C4’s Untold youth strand, The Secrets of UK Prisons, has become one of the most successful films in the strand, spending a forthnight in the ‘most popular’ on C4’s streaming platform.

Dare has proven itself an attractive prospect, with diverse indie investment vehicle Rosegown choosing it as its first investment, as well securing funding from Endeavor-backed Asylum Entertainment and being awarded a BFI International Business Development Award.

One judge said: “Dare by name, dare by nature - this indie has been proven right in its gutsy move of setting up when it did by its growing reputation as a high watermark producer.”