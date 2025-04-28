ITV America exec, Simon Thomas, is joining Pantheon Media Group (fka Asylum Entertainment Group) as its creative chief.

Thomas was most recently president of ITV Entertainment and head of international programming for ITV America, overseeing series and specials across six labels for the ITV Studios-owned entity.

He was upped to his current role in 2022 having been ITV America’s exec vice-president of current programming on the West Coast.

His remit included exec producing Love Island USA’s sixth season, available via Peacock, but Thomas is leaving after almost a decade to become head of creative at Pantheon.

US-based Pantheon has been in expansion mode lately, hiring former Max unscripted chief Jennifer O’Connell as chief exec late last year.

The appointment came amidst a rebrand for the Endeavor-backed outfit, which had previously been known as Asylum Entertainment Group.

Thomas reports into O’Connell and will also work with Pantheon chairman Steve Michaels.

The group owns a clutch of unscripted production companies including Done+Dusted, Film 45 and Texas Crew Productions, and has a minority stake in Ladywell Films.

It also houses O’Connell’s firm Velvet Hammer Media, which she launched with Rebecca Quinn, and has stakes in Derren Lawford’s Dare and Ian Lamarra’s Soho Studios.

“Simon’s track record speaks volumes and perfectly aligns with our focus on big, bold, and globally commercial formats,” O’Connell said.

“Having worked with him before, I’m genuinely thrilled to reunite in a closer capacity—he’s a true talent, and I know he’ll be a game-changer for our team.”

Michaels added: “Simon’s arrival marks an exciting chapter for Pantheon as we continue to scale our creative ambitions and build fast-moving, creator-led and globally minded content.

“He’s one of the sharpest minds in the business, and in joining Pantheon, he has the best possible platform to push unscripted storytelling further than before.”

Thomas said: “Pantheon has become one of the most dynamic content studios in the business, where you can move quickly, think big and make things happen. It’s rare to find a place that pairs entrepreneurial spirit with meaningful impact; coming on board is the perfect next step.”

Deadline broke the news.