Envy had a very busy 2024, kicking off with its acquisition of short-form VFX specialist, Absolute Post. The acquisition means Envy is now able to offer what it describes as “a complete 360-degree experience”, from pre-production consultancy and location services through to finishing post and VFX, across all genres of television.
Envy, which was first established almost 20 years ago, also doubled the size of its location services department, Envy Capture, during 2024. Envy Capture was used during the production and post of Squid Game: The Challenge as well as The Traitors UK & US, Love is Blind UK and upcoming Battle Camp and The Band Project.
In the last year, Envy also further expanded its in-house training programme, Envy Academy. The Academy provides year-round events, masterclasses, career fairs, networking events and work experience placements. 60% of Envy’s current workforce came through Envy Academy.
Judges heaped praise on the post-production giant, with one saying: “Envy are an excellent facility and their growth over troubling times is also impressive.”
Another judge said: “Envy’s ability to deliver exceptionally high-quality work to a range of demanding networks, with the Envy Academy and their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and their smart extension of the business puts them in a winning position.”
SHORTLISTED
dock10
dock10’s impressively diverse range of post-production credits last year included Fool Me Once, Wheel of Fortune, The Voice, Blue Peter, Match of The Day, The Euros and The Olympics. The company picked up plaudits from the judges, with one saying: “These guys are making great strides and regionally flying the flag in Manchester.”
runVT
In the last year, runVT has expanded to 40 on-site offline suites and 14 finishing suites across six buildings in three regions. The company was well liked by the judges, with one saying: “They provide outstanding service and retain several clients, who they clearly go the extra mile for, by delivering quality results.”
Sky Post-Production
Sky’s in-house post division was much admired by the judges, who singled out the quality of its work during 2024. One judge said it is “nothing short of exceptional. Their success is built on a foundation of stunning creative output, strong commercial acumen, and a deep commitment to staff development and technological innovation.”
