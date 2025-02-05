Envy had a very busy 2024, kicking off with its acquisition of short-form VFX specialist, Absolute Post. The acquisition means Envy is now able to offer what it describes as “a complete 360-degree experience”, from pre-production consultancy and location services through to finishing post and VFX, across all genres of television.

Envy, which was first established almost 20 years ago, also doubled the size of its location services department, Envy Capture, during 2024. Envy Capture was used during the production and post of Squid Game: The Challenge as well as The Traitors UK & US, Love is Blind UK and upcoming Battle Camp and The Band Project.

In the last year, Envy also further expanded its in-house training programme, Envy Academy. The Academy provides year-round events, masterclasses, career fairs, networking events and work experience placements. 60% of Envy’s current workforce came through Envy Academy.

Judges heaped praise on the post-production giant, with one saying: “Envy are an excellent facility and their growth over troubling times is also impressive.”

Another judge said: “Envy’s ability to deliver exceptionally high-quality work to a range of demanding networks, with the Envy Academy and their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and their smart extension of the business puts them in a winning position.”