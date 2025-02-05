Whisper for Channel 4

Channel 4’s Paralympic Games coverage, produced by Whisper, consisted of more than 1,300 hours of content across Channel 4, More 4 and digital platforms. The broadcaster’s presentation was hosted in multiple locations across Paris, with four purpose-built sets at Athletics, Swimming, Pont Alexandre III and Paralympics GB House for athlete and family contributions.

During the Paralympic Games, Channel 4 unveiled a number of firsts, including the first use of a deaf presenter, teaming Rose Ayling-Ellis up with Clare Balding to front the afternoon coverage. Production talkback and other content was relayed via sign language with four signers contributing to each show.

The coverage also included the first registered blind analyst in Libby Clegg, who worked closely with Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson every evening to provide insightful contributions.

Channel 4 said its aim was to put a huge emphasis on creative storytelling, showcasing the athletes and “giving audiences a reason to care”.

The production was much loved by our judging panel. One enthused: “Their focus on inclusivity from on-screen to behind-the-scenes to audience participation was extraordinary. Their incredible montages, special VTs and live production was incredible.” Another judge said it was “highly emotive coverage, I have a huge admiration for everyone taking part and the production team itself.”

SHORTLISTED Cwpan Rygbi’r Byd 2023

Whisper Cymru for S4C Whisper Cymru covered nine live match days during the Rugby World Cup for S4C. Coverage came from pitch side, to help capture the energy and excitement at the grounds. The pitch side studio team were joined by a multitude of guests, ranging from former internationals to reporters and journalists from various nations.

Olympic Games Paris 2024

BBC Sport for BBC The studio space the BBC created to host its coverage of the Olympic Games was hugely admired by our judges, with one saying: “This had the best mixed reality studio set I’ve ever seen. It was innovative, incredibly effective and they had prime position for the competition.”

Super Sunday

Sky Sports for Sky Sports Premier League Super Sunday has been Sky Sports’ flagship Premier League show for over 30 years. All matches are broadcast in UHD, with a mixture of games fully remotely produced from Sky’s HQ in Osterley, and others using a hybrid-remote model, combining remote production with on-site elements.

UEFA Euro 2024

BBC Sport for BBC BBC Sport produced 27 live matches from the Euro championship on TV and iPlayer, as well as live audio broadcasts of all 51 games, 24-7 video clips and highlights. The judges were impressed by the BBC’s coverage, citing the quality of the studio and production. “The VTs were simply amazing,” added one of the judges.

UEFA Euro 2024

ITV Sport for ITV1 ITV’s Euro coverage was singled out by judges for the choice of presenters and pundits. One judge said: “They were not frightened to give a strong opinion, and Christina Unkel as a refereeing expert is a brilliant addition.” Another judge said it was a “very polished package with top level talent and journalism.”