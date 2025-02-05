Aldgate Pictures for BBC

This unanimous winner was praised for being “utterly compelling”, with what one judge described as “a performance that hooked me from the first moment Raye stepped onto stage”.

The show itself aimed to capture the alchemy that happens when artist, audience and venue come together to create a star-is-born moment. For this one-off show designed to celebrate Raye’s debut album My 21st Century Blues, producer Amy James assembled a strong team to respond to director Paul Dugdale’s visual ambition. Their collaboration delivered a visual impact blending the intimate with the epic.

Months of pre-planning with producing partner Stefan Demetriou – with Raye’s team involvement – and discussions with the BBC’s Jonny Rothery and Rachel Davies ensured that even though there was just one chance to get this right, the show would be a triumph.

One judge said the production “exemplifies the vital importance of preparation, collaboration and passion from a director as they created one of the stand-out television moments of the year, transcending genre”.

Another said: “Simply brilliant…brought to screen by a team that truly understood the artist’s vision and pulled it off.”.

Drawing together the sentiments of their peers, one judge summed it up as: “Breathtaking, a seminal piece of art. Performance, music, production seamlessly came together in a moment of true excellence. This is a standard setter for the industry. It felt like a privilege to watch a performer at the peak of her career. A famous venue but filmed in a way that we have never seen before.”