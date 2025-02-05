Sony Pictures Television for Bad Wolf

This six-part drama faced considerable competition in the fast-growing crime/thriller space, emerging at a time when an array of scripted series across multiple price points were being offered to buyers.

To cut through, SPT made the most of Red Eye’s illustrious producers, Bad Wolf, along with screenwriter Peter A Dowling and star Richard Armitage, all underpinned by audience insights and creative marketing.

The show was championed as a landmark in the representation of East and South-East Asian characters on screen, with storylines that transcend cultures, and SPT made the bold play to put the show front and centre at London TV Screenings in 2024 just two months before its premiere on ITV, rather than pursuing a country-by-country screening strategy.

With the traditional sales window compressed, the drama found global momentum and a competitive bidding process ensued, with numerous second window deals cut. Indeed, SPT’s initial revenue expectations were exceeded by 40%, delivering above its 10-year ultimate projections in less than a year.

Judges praised the strategy, with one commenting that it was “a calculated move that has really paid off”. SPT has gone on to sell the show into more than 120 countries, with buyers ranging from Netflix Germany to Stan in Australia. Despite being conceived as a limited series, a second season is now in the works following its success.