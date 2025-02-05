Sony Pictures Television for Bad Wolf
This six-part drama faced considerable competition in the fast-growing crime/thriller space, emerging at a time when an array of scripted series across multiple price points were being offered to buyers.
To cut through, SPT made the most of Red Eye’s illustrious producers, Bad Wolf, along with screenwriter Peter A Dowling and star Richard Armitage, all underpinned by audience insights and creative marketing.
The show was championed as a landmark in the representation of East and South-East Asian characters on screen, with storylines that transcend cultures, and SPT made the bold play to put the show front and centre at London TV Screenings in 2024 just two months before its premiere on ITV, rather than pursuing a country-by-country screening strategy.
With the traditional sales window compressed, the drama found global momentum and a competitive bidding process ensued, with numerous second window deals cut. Indeed, SPT’s initial revenue expectations were exceeded by 40%, delivering above its 10-year ultimate projections in less than a year.
Judges praised the strategy, with one commenting that it was “a calculated move that has really paid off”. SPT has gone on to sell the show into more than 120 countries, with buyers ranging from Netflix Germany to Stan in Australia. Despite being conceived as a limited series, a second season is now in the works following its success.
SHORTLISTED
House of Kardashian
Fremantle for 72 Films
This three-part docuseries is a fascinating examination of the Kardashians’ meteoric rise to fame. Using never-before-seen archive and exclusive interviews, it was positioned to appeal to fans and non-fans alike, with broadcasters and streamers in 124 territories around the world acquiring the series.
MH17: The Plane Crash that Shook the World
BossaNova Media for ITN Productions
Using unseen ITN material shot by the team who were first to reach the crash site after the atrocity, this powerful documentary was only made possible through presales from BossaNova via its ‘acqui-mission’ model, which allowed this vitally important show to reach screens around the world.
The Flight Attendant Murders
BossaNova Media for Flicker Productions
This series was led by an all-female editorial team, who wanted to place the victims front and centre. Its route to screen was driven by presales to Sundance in the US and Channel 4 in the UK, with BossaNova’s deficit financing getting the show over the line. Subsequent sales have been made to Canada’s Bell Media and Germany’s ZDF, among others.
The Tourist
All3 Media International for Two Brothers Pictures
This second series of the hit Two Brothers drama took viewers to Ireland, using a favourable tax incentive in the country to help get the show onto screens. Distribution has since been secured in more than 150 countries, with buyers ranging from HBO Nordic to Netflix. The show is now set for adaptation in India by Banijay Asia.
The Zelensky Story
Fremantle for 72 Films
Using unprecedented access to both president Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska, this doc found broad appeal by providing an intimate but honest account of Ukraine’s leader and his wife. It has been sold into more than 20 countries following a debut on the UK’s BBC, with France TV, SBS in Australia and PCCW in Hong Kong among buyers.
