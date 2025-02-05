ITV1 stood out in 2024 for its mix of hard-hitting drama, shiny floor entertainment hits and current affairs acumen. Its biggest win also happened to be arguably TV’s biggest drama of the year - Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

One judge said the channel was “unrivaled with its social impact”, pointing to the way in which the Horizon scandal drama captured the public imagination, sparked national outcry at the miscarriage of justice and directly expedited a change in legislation. The uproar saw subpostmasters’ convictions overturned and the establishment of victim compensation.

Its spectacular ratings performance, with the overnight audience rising from 4m to a staggering 14m average per episode, proved that even in the era of global streaming, distinctly British PSB shows with a linear TX can still bring audiences together and hold the nation’s attention.

ITV Entertainment continues to be the envy of rivals, especially on Saturday nights where judges praised shiny floor hits like The 1% Club, which continued its ascent – hitting a high of 6.3m viewers last year – and the long-running Saturday Night Takeaway which bowed out forever with a whopping 6.8m.

At the other end of the broad spectrum of output, the channel also secured the highest-rating TV event of the general election with the first debate between Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak, made hard-hitting current affairs films including Ukraine War: The Other side and Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss and housed the highest-rating current affairs series on TV at the moment, The Martin Lewis Money Show.