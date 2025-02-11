ITV has acquired the rights to hit Norwegian TV format The Box, a high-octane reality show which debuted earlier this year and has already secured a second series in its native territory.

The series sees celebrity contestants placed in separate boxes and put in the middle of challenges they know nothing about, meaning they must work out what to do to accomplish the mission.

Having acquired the rights to the series, ITV is currently out to tender, seeking to appoint a production company to produce the series. The broadcaster is set to begin talks with a variety of outlets that have a track record of producing big scale reality productions.

The Box was secured by Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s director of entertainment and daytime, with commissioning editor Joe Mace tasked with leading the tender process.

“The Box is an exhilarating and immersive new format, that will not only test our contestants but also invite our viewers on the ultimate TV experience, privy to the contestants’ gameplay and strategy - but will they be able to foresee the outcome?” said Rawcliffe.

The Box first launched on TV2 in Norway on 9 January this year and is produced by Seefood TV, which immediately landed a second series with other territories following suit to secure their own versions of the reality show.

Chief creative officer at Seefood TV Aleksander Herresthal said that “the response to The Box worldwide has been incredible – almost overwhelming in the best way. Bringing it to the UK with ITV is a major achievement and a significant next step for our format.”

Having connected with ITV, Herresthal said “the creative team truly valued the content, and they challenged our ideas while they stayed true to the premise”.

“Their insightful questions showed a deep commitment to fully understanding the concept and elevating it to new heights. It’s exactly the kind of collaboration you want - working with people who strive to refine and enhance an idea, shaping it into something exceptional.”

He added: “ITV’s passion for bold, high-energy entertainment is exactly what The Box needs, and I can’t wait to see how they make it their own.”