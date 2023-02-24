Ellie Kahn
Ellie is a reporter for Broadcast
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 8102 0839
- Email:
- Eleanor.Kahn@broadcastnow.co.uk
- News
Former Comedy Central buyer to lead All3Media’s global partnerships
Amanda Stevens to focus on FAST and AVOD markets
- News
Triple reorder for BBC1 Saturday night entertainment
The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link to return
- News
BBC NUJ members call for Richard Sharp to resign
Union reveals overwhelming “anger and frustration” at chair’s conduct
- News
BBCS pens first-look deal with Aussie indie
Shaun Murphy’s fact ent and formats start-up Big Owl is first non-UK producer partner
- News
Amazon rebuilds The Rig
Wild Mercury lands second series of Scotland-based supernatural drama
- News
Marianna Spring: Due impartiality is 'incredibly helpful' in countering false claims
BBC disinformation correspondent says ‘squeamishness’ over covering unpalatable views can make things worse
- News
Urban Myth to roll out The Lazarus Project training scheme
Indie commits to backing drama talent from under-represented backgrounds
- News
Mental health efforts blighted by work/life balance challenge
Film & TV Charity cautiously welcomes improvements but highlights risks of burnout
- News
Crypto Queen indie appoints chair
Derren Lawford’s Dare snaps up social entrepreneur Michelle Morgan
- News
International Literary Properties acquires IP of four bestselling kids authors
Buys rights from writers of Farmer Duck, Troy, Night Animals and The Incredible Journey
- News
BBCS to launch Nordic streamer
BBC Nordic+ will showcase corporation’s entertainment and premium factual content
- News
BBC Local chief tells staff: overall headcount won’t change
Reshaping of services is ‘not a savings programme’ says Jason Horton in apparent u-turn on move to cut workforce by 48
- News
Mobeen Azhar to front BBC2 Kanye West doc
Forest producing follow-up to The Battle for Britney
- News
BBC Drama staffs up with trio of hires
Execs from Balloon and The Forge and Silent Witness producer join Lindsay Salt’s team
- News
BBC doubles down on Here We Go
Tom Basden’s family sitcom secures two more series
- News
PM rejects calls for Richard Sharp to resign
Rishi Sunak said he does not want to “prejudge” inquiry outcome amid mounting pressure on BBC chair
- News
Jack Thorne named NFTS honorary fellow
Then Barbara Met Alan writer recognised for his equality campaigning and writing
- News
Handful of BBC local radio presenters exempt from cuts
Staff raise concerns over fairness after some presenters are told they don’t have to reapply for their roles
- News
Kosminsky tackles Grenfell for BBC1
The Forge to produce three-part drama
- News
DCMSC: Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’
Committee rules that BBC chair breached standards expected of those seeking public appointment