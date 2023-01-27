Rebecca Cooney
Rebecca Cooney is the Broadcast Insight Editor
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 3890 0188
- Email:
- Rebecca.cooney@broadcastnow.co.uk
- Behind The Scenes
How His Dark Materials is opening up new worlds
Bad Wolf has spent the past six years working on its adaptation for BBC1, but the show’s impact on the TV industry will last much longer
- Comment
Best firms make staff feel valued
‘The top workplaces are offering more tangible support as the cost-of-living crisis unfolds’
- Comment
Confidence takes a hit as costs rise
‘The economic situation is having an impact on commissioners’ appetite for risk’
- Comment
Talent shines bright in a record year
‘It is reassuring to know that for the stars of the future, talent and kindness are compatible attributes’
- The Broadcast Interview
Fifth Season bids to be a borderless business
Graham Taylor & Chris Rice on their ambition to source projects from around the globe and leave the industry better than they found it
- News
Rose Ayling-Ellis: it’s time leaders put the work in on deaf representation
Uses Alternative MacTaggart to accuse industry of tokenism and demand change
- News
Sidemen manager: social media talent want partnerships not fees
Jordan Schwarzenberger says pay alone is not enough to bring YouTubers to TV
- News
Katz calls for clarity over what constitutes bullying
C4 content chief believes problem persists amid lack of consensus about what crosses the line
- Features
Analysis: the highs and lows of working in TV
Broadcast’s survey reveals a workforce reassessing what’s important. While some remain passionate, others are considering a career change