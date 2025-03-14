France’s TF1 is the latest buyer of Seefood’s hit Norwegian adventure reality format The Box.

Having already had a successful debut for its first series in its native Norway, the reality competition show has now been licensed in seven territories including ITV in the UK and TV2 in Denmark.

The format features 12 celebrity contestants who are placed in separate containers and put in the middle of challenges they know nothing about, meaning they must work out what to do when the box opens in order to accomplish the mission. The person who overcomes the most unknown challenges is declared the winner.

The format, which was among the most-talked about during London TV Screenings last month, is currently being put out to tender by ITV in the UK, with labels vying for the right to produce.

The French acquisition was brokered by TF1 Group’s executive vice president of content strategy, Julien Degroote, who said that the team were “immediately seduced by the creativity of The Box and the Seefood teams.”

He added: “It’s a highly original and innovative concept that’s unlike anything else. This programme fits in perfectly with our policy of offering family entertainment. The Box embraces the trend towards strategy games with a psychological dimension. This format has all the qualities needed to be a success on our linear and digital TF1+ platforms, as was the case in Norway.”

Aleksander Herresethal, creator and executive producer of The Box, said: “Being able to work directly with a powerhouse like TF1 is incredibly exciting. France is home to some of the most ambitious and high-quality reality productions and I can’t wait to see how TF1 brings its own signature style to the format.”