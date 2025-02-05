ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4

The landmark experimental series that explores the jury process by recreating a real-life murder trial was described by one of our judges as “a perfect format which raises the bar on British original formats and their potential to do good”.

Using the original transcript of a past case, two randomly selected juries of ordinary people – neither of whom are aware of each other – are asked to judge on the fate of a man who admitted to killing his wife but defends his innocence to murder due to loss of self-control.

As the case unfolds, viewers witness a fascinating insight into the UK justice system. It examines how the prejudices and life experiences of individual jurors can swing the outcome of a trial and ultimately “asking challenging questions about our justice system”, a judge pointed out.

Another judge praised the format for its truly innovative take on the true crime genre by “taking viewers into a world and system that TV makers would never have access to”.

The format debuted to 1.3 million viewers which accounted for 10.2% of the audience share and comfortably beat the 9pm slot average at 1.1 million.

The series has been recommissioned for a second season.