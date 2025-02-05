ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4
The landmark experimental series that explores the jury process by recreating a real-life murder trial was described by one of our judges as “a perfect format which raises the bar on British original formats and their potential to do good”.
Using the original transcript of a past case, two randomly selected juries of ordinary people – neither of whom are aware of each other – are asked to judge on the fate of a man who admitted to killing his wife but defends his innocence to murder due to loss of self-control.
As the case unfolds, viewers witness a fascinating insight into the UK justice system. It examines how the prejudices and life experiences of individual jurors can swing the outcome of a trial and ultimately “asking challenging questions about our justice system”, a judge pointed out.
Another judge praised the format for its truly innovative take on the true crime genre by “taking viewers into a world and system that TV makers would never have access to”.
The format debuted to 1.3 million viewers which accounted for 10.2% of the audience share and comfortably beat the 9pm slot average at 1.1 million.
The series has been recommissioned for a second season.
SHORTLISTED
Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars
Shine TV for Channel 4
Despite the self-explanatory title, audiences were surprised to witness what life is like in a prison cell through a celebrity perspective, with one judge commenting that it offered an alternative to the well-trodden “hardcore prison factual documentary” format. It was also the biggest ever format launch on Channel 4’s streaming service, raking in 1.4 million views after seven-day catch-up.
Joe Lycett vs Sewage
Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4
Joe Lycett does what he does best, tackling social issues by employing his uniquely comedic and innovative methods to stick it to, on this occasion the water companies. One judge praised Lycett for “making a poignant environmental issue engaging and compelling to watch, with enjoyable humour”.
Partygate
Halcyons Heart Films for Channel 4
The hard-hitting factual drama that uncovered the government’s illegal parties at the height of lockdown “delivered facts as absolute hammer blows”, one judge said. Shocking more than two million viewers, it rose to becoming Channel 4’s third best single drama since 2021.
The Assembly
Rockerdale Studios for BBC
There were no subjects off limits in this 30-minute special in which Michael Sheen was grilled by a group of neurodiverse, autistic and learning-disabled interviewers. The A-list actor’s instant rapport with the 35 contributors evoked empathy and love from the audience and ultimately opened their receptiveness to the topic of disability, one judge said.
The Underdog: Josh Must Win
Primal Media (part of STV Studios) for E4
A format that plays a twist on the reality competition genre as a group of celebrities draw on tricks that are used by TV producers to ensure that Josh, the underdog contestant, wins. For one judge, the format was a rare occasion in which a show gets better as it goes on.
No comments yet