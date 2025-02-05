Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4

Inside Gaza provided comprehensive coverage of life inside Gaza on the week of the 7 October attack, through the work of Channel 4’s foreign teams in Israel, their US correspondent covering the US reaction, and the “searing” eyewitness reporting of Yousef Hammash from inside Gaza.

C4’s coverage of the ongoing conflict was dubbed “compassionate, fearless, balanced journalism on a highly emotive subject, particularly in an age of mistrust in mainstream media” by judges and was commended for its incisive, humane and immersive reporting. The coverage moved effortlessly from big picture geo-politics to granular pieces telling the on-the-ground human story.

Judges praised the “strong and authoritative anchoring” and the “robust, tough questioning” delivered by Matt Frei when interviewing both IDF and Hamas representatives. One judge said: “Matt Friel being on the ground gave the programme unparalleled authorship and gave audiences the ability to react and respond to the developing action.

“This programme felt like the pinnacle of news journalism - led by journalists, delivered by journalists, with complete immediacy.”