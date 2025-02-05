Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4
Inside Gaza provided comprehensive coverage of life inside Gaza on the week of the 7 October attack, through the work of Channel 4’s foreign teams in Israel, their US correspondent covering the US reaction, and the “searing” eyewitness reporting of Yousef Hammash from inside Gaza.
C4’s coverage of the ongoing conflict was dubbed “compassionate, fearless, balanced journalism on a highly emotive subject, particularly in an age of mistrust in mainstream media” by judges and was commended for its incisive, humane and immersive reporting. The coverage moved effortlessly from big picture geo-politics to granular pieces telling the on-the-ground human story.
Judges praised the “strong and authoritative anchoring” and the “robust, tough questioning” delivered by Matt Frei when interviewing both IDF and Hamas representatives. One judge said: “Matt Friel being on the ground gave the programme unparalleled authorship and gave audiences the ability to react and respond to the developing action.
“This programme felt like the pinnacle of news journalism - led by journalists, delivered by journalists, with complete immediacy.”
BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special
BBC Breakfast for BBC
In this coverage of the Post Office scandal, BBC Breakfast brought together former sub-postmasters who had their lives upended by faulty software in an effort to bring granular, human details to the story that shook the nation last year. Judges were impressed by the casting and deft and careful handling of the contributors.
BBC News at Ten: The Southport Riot
BBC News for BBC
Judges were impressed by BBC News’ “quick and accurate assessment” and “comprehensive communication” of the stabbings in Southport and related riots in the summer of 2024. The “delicate and highly sensitive journalistic style” aided a thoughtful and non-sensationalist account of the story as it unfolded.
Britain Decides
ITN Productions for C4
Judges praised the “accessible, energised and potent mix of people in the studio” for C4’s election night coverage, which featured commentary from Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Emily Maitlis, Alastair Campbell, Rory Stewart, Hannah Fry, Cathy Newman and more.
Good Morning Britain: Care Crisis/Baltimore Bridge/Loan Sharks
ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1
In this coverage of pertinent social issues, Good Morning Britain examined the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge, Britain’s care crisis and the dangerous rise of loan sharks. Judges commended the anchors of this broadcast for being “rigorous and empathetic but not combative and adversarial”.
Undercover Inside Reform UK’s Election Campaign
Channel 4 News (ITN) for Channel 4
Judges called this undercover investigation “C4 News at its absolute best”, commending its “brave reporting at considerable personal risk” and “much needed, fearless journalism”. Journalists embedded themselves within Reform UK’s campaign in Clacton, exposing examples of racist language and an apparent admission that the party has breached the local electoral campaign spending limit in the seat.
