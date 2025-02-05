BlackLight Television for Channel 4

“This drama moved me more than anything else on the list. Truly accomplished for first time director and writer,” declared one judge in selecting this winner.

Each anthology drama from the latest On The Edge strand, which champions new film-making talent, focuses on the role of care and caring. Written by Beru Tessema, Letting Go explores the power of attachment and the difficulty of separation. It follows foster father Gabriel as he struggles to let go of Faith, the teenage girl who has been in his care for years and who is returned to the charge of her birth mother.

Gabriel finds it difficult to process this massive change and comes to believe the girl is in danger, all the while failing to understand how his complex feelings about his own father are clouding his judgement. Anthony Welsh (Pure) and Clare-Hope Ashitey (Seven Seconds) star.

The direction comes from Mitch Kalisa (Play It Safe) who orchestrates an accomplished and powerful film, spearheading the new talent on the production, part of the 4Stories initiative.

Another judge described it as “a moving, beautifully told story written and directed with confidence and accomplishment by talent new to TV drama”.

They added: “Powerful, understated direction elicited fantastic performances. This single drama is a triumph, made by a writing, direction, acting and production team who refused to be shackled by budgetary constraints.”