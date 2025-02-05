Basement Films for Channel 4

Providing a voice to Palestinian filmmakers and journalists, this project looked at life in Gaza under the huge Israeli military response to the October 7 attacks.

As the thousands of dead became numbers, the producers strived to portray the conflict through civilian eyes and to show people trying to live their lives in the most horrific of circumstances - giving viewers a glimpse of the hardships but also the strong human spirit displayed by many of those affected.

The film received glowing praise for being bold and showing the reality of life in Gaza, with The Guardian awarding a five-star review and our judges similarly enthused by it.

The reporting “immerses you like never before - real people with names and families and lives, under fire in their homes, streets, hospitals,” stated one judge. Another wrote of how “it captured the horror and the humanity of living in a warzone, beautifully weaving footage from journalists on the ground living and working from within the story”.

Kill Zone: Inside Gaza was “the most powerful and visceral of the current affairs stories,” another judge concluded. “It combined courageous and selfless journalism with a film that had heart wrenching emotional heart.”