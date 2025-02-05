Gallagher Films, Two Cities Television for BBC

This Belfast-based police drama appears to be getting better with age. The BBC must have known this when it announced a bumper series three and four recommission last year - a move which co-creators and exec producers Stephen Wright and Louise Gallagher called a “staggering vote of confidence”.

Continuing the story of rookie police officers manning a city fraught with unique pressures and dangers, the judges were dazzled by the show’s originality and distinctiveness within the well-trodden territory of the police procedural.

“Blue Lights makes reinventing the crime drama feel effortless,” said one judge. “It is truly original and surprising.”

Another loved the “gripping” way in which it played with both the personal and procedural, and yet another said the “bold and fresh” casting choices helped it stand out in a crowded space.

“Brilliant acted and directed, it always feels so real and engaging without leaning on familiar tropes,” they added.

Yet another judge loved the character-led wit which celebrated the uniqueness of the city itself.

“It is authentic to its genres and to the city of Belfast and its dialogue and humour - but it is also very commercial and appeals to a wide audience,” they added.

SHORTLISTED Baby Reindeer

Clerkenwell Films for Netflix Richard Gadd’s series, based on his real experiences, centres on a struggling comedian’s layered relationship with a woman who begins to stalk him relentlessly. Gadd’s deliberate avoidance of a ‘victim narrative’, keeping the audience on their toes, catapulted the show to become one of the most-watched and talked about of 2024. Mr Bates vs The Post Office

ITV Studios and Little Gem for ITV1 Based on one man’s 20-year fight against the widest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, the series had a massive social impact, paving the way for more than eighty wrongful convictions to be overturned and exposing a scandal at the heart of a national institution. Sherwood

House Productions for BBC The second series of James Graham’s crime, inspired by a real-life wave of gun crime in Nottingham, explores the devastating impact of shared traumatic legacies on a community. Opening to an audience of 4.8m the show’s characters and performances have received plaudits from critics and audiences alike. Slow Horses

See-Saw Films for Apple TV+ The explosive fourth series of the darkly humorous drama, following a group of misfits stuck in the spy purgatory of Slough House, has been hailed for its character-driven watchability, and received rave reviews across the board. The Reckoning

ITV Studios for BBC Centring on Jimmy Savile’s involvement in national institutions like the BBC, hospitals, prisons, and charities, the drama shows how he used his celebrity to conceal his horrific crimes. The series reached out to real-life victims, with the result shining a light on the importance of confronting the truth.