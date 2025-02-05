Love Productions for Channel 4

The Piano, described by one judge as “perfectly simple and beautifully executed”, has played its way into the hearts of the nation.

Love Productions’ latest popular factual show for Channel 4 traverses the UK in search of its most gifted amateur pianists, finding them among those who play live to the general public at busy train stations. The chosen contestants go on to give the performance of a lifetime in the grand finale at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The second series of the show posed a challenge - series one had relied on the fact that the pianists were unaware that they were even in a competition, with judges Lang Lang and Mika watching in secret. But by leaning into the element that made the first series a surprise hit – the stories of the competitors themselves – Love Productions was able to ensure that season two was once again, one judge said, “a warm hug of a show, like watching a Richard Curtis film”.

As another one judge put it, the series “doesn’t need a shiny floor, the stories speak for themselves”.

The simplicity of the format is where the magic of this show lies and, having won the UK’s heart, it is now conquering the international market.

SHORTLISTED Clarkson’s Farm

Expectation TV & Con Dao Productions for Prime Video Former TV petrolhead Jeremy Clarkson continues to surprise as Expectation TV and Con Dao Productions’ hit Amazon series combines genuine entertainment with real-world stakes as the presenter tries to stay afloat financially while running his appropriately named farm Diddly Squat. Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

South Shore Productions for BBC Having charmed the UK with his team of unlikely Lancashire Lads, South Shore’s BBC series takes the series to the next level by taking the amateur ticket team on their biggest challenge to date, a cricket tour to India that almost didn’t happen. Married at First Sight UK

CPL Productions for E4 The bold social experiment that sees single people marry total strangers did not disappoint after travelling from down under to see a group of British people tie the knot. The series gathered praise for its “brilliant casting” and for being totally addictive viewing. Sort Your Life Out

Optomen for BBC Optomen’s home makeover series for the BBC oozes with Stacey Solomon’s trademark charm as it aims to teach homeowners the benefits of resourcefulness and keeping things tidy. That same resourcefulness is required of its crew, as each episode sees the team take on the task of moving the entire contents of a house twice within the week. The Jury: Murder Trial

ScreenDog Productions for Channel 4 This genuinely fascinating landmark experiment sees a real-life murder trial restaged in front of two juries of ordinary people to find out whether they will reach the same verdict. Not only does it make for an addictive piece of television, it also asks incredibly important questions regarding the UK’s judicial system.