Magic Light Pictures for BBC

Tabby McTat is the eleventh film Magic Light Pictures has adapted from the much-beloved books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (among them The Gruffalo) – and clearly the company has it down to a fine art.

This heart-warming and emotional film explores the power of friendship and how change can be a positive thing, to be welcomed and embraced.

The film’s animation beautifully depicts the city of London through different seasons, including the Underground, red telephone boxes, Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral and the city’s instantly recognisable skylines – the first time Magic Light has depicted a real-life environment in one of its specials.

One judge called it “a memorable winner, which pitched its tone perfectly”.