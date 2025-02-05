Magic Light Pictures for BBC
Tabby McTat is the eleventh film Magic Light Pictures has adapted from the much-beloved books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (among them The Gruffalo) – and clearly the company has it down to a fine art.
This heart-warming and emotional film explores the power of friendship and how change can be a positive thing, to be welcomed and embraced.
The film’s animation beautifully depicts the city of London through different seasons, including the Underground, red telephone boxes, Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral and the city’s instantly recognisable skylines – the first time Magic Light has depicted a real-life environment in one of its specials.
One judge called it “a memorable winner, which pitched its tone perfectly”.
SHORTLISTED
Mixmups
Raydar Media for Channel 5
Mixmups follows the comical adventures of three playful pre-schoolers Pockets, Giggle and Spin, who every episode mix play and imagination with their magical wooden spoon and mixing box to take themselves on a host of fun adventures.
Musical Storyland
BBC Philharmonic in association with Sustain Video for BBC
Musical Storyland was created by musicians in consultation with Early Years music education experts to give children the opportunity to see and hear Western classical instruments, as well as instruments from other traditions. The series aims to inspire children to join in with the music making and storytelling.
The Makery
Terrific Television for Sky Kids
This arts and craft series for children aged up to five years old aims to educates through play and inspire children to explore their imaginations and creativity. It blends live action, computer generated and 2D animation as well as adorable puppets to create a visual feast for young viewers.
Toad & Friends
Hoho Entertainment & Wild Child Animation for Boomerang UK
Based on Kenneth Grahame’s literary classic “The Wind in the Willows”, Toad & Friends aims to celebrate the simple joy of being outdoors and introduce modern audiences to the enduring appeal and compelling themes of this much-loved book, adding in new characters and adventures along the way.
Tweedy & Fluff
Second Home Studios & Stitchy Feet for Channel 5
This first series co-production between two fledgling indies tells the story of Tweedy, a toy who lives alone in the corner of a weaver’s cottage until the arrival of Fluff, a four-legged ball of fuzz. There is no dialogue so the show relies on visual comedy to celebrate life with a pet and teach empathy to a pre-school audience.
No comments yet