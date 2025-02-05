Flabbergast for BBC & BritBox
A show which judges called “unlike other daytime shows”, Flabbergast’s Make It at Market partners casual crafters with a team of business and craft experts to show them how to make money from their hobby.
Averaging viewing figures of 1.5 million, the series was praised for its ability to genuinely affect the lives of participants for the better, and for its non-competitive format, which doesn’t pit participants against each other but instead looks to lift all of them up. Judges called it “aspirational whilst also being inclusive,” with another commenting that it had diversity baked in.
Make It at Market showcased a range of stories, including a jeweller whose craft helped her overcome her anxiety, a potter who had suffered a brain injury following a stroke, and a metal worker building a business from his home in order to spend time with his son.
Made on a daytime budget and scoring a larger-than-daytime viewership, Make It at Market secures itself as a worthy winner.
SHORTLISTED
Animal Park
Darlow Smithson Productions for BBC
Hosted by Ben Fogle and Kate Humble, Animal Park follows the lives of the animals and keepers at Longleat Safari Park. This year the series turns 25, and while Longleat itself is 75, giving both Darlow Smithson Productions and the animals something to celebrate.
D-Day 80 at The Royal Albert Hall
TBI Media & The Makers of for ITV1
To commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, ITV1 brought in 1.3 million viewers for a concert special that the judges described as “important, meaningful and powerful”. The one-off daytime programme wove a live concert performance with readings of letters, diary entries and archive footage.
Loose Women
ITV Studios for ITV1
The long-running ITV daytime show continued to tackle important issues through its varied and diverse panellists. Last year saw the launch of the Facing It Together campaign to raise awareness of domestic abuse. The Loose Women hosts discussed their own experiences with the aim of telling women: “Whether you are a survivor or a friend, we are facing it together.”
Narrow Escapes
Bowled Over Media & GroupM Motion Entertainment for Channel 4
Channel 4’s daytime entry looked at the cost-of-living crisis through a unique lens, profiling those who live on a narrow boat because they can’t afford a land-based home.
The series also offered a diverse cast, a range of DIY, cookery, history and other takeaways, and was a hit with the younger audience interested in off-grid living. A bold entry from a regional indie, with one judge saying it had inspired them to search for their own boat to buy.
SAS: Catching the Criminals
Double Act Productions for BBC
An “impressive and ambitious series”, SAS: Catching the Criminals follows ex-SAS leader Billy Billingham as he provides insight into the similarities between the tactics used by police and the special forces. Judges praised Billingham as an authentic lead who felt immersed in the series.
