Flabbergast for BBC & BritBox

A show which judges called “unlike other daytime shows”, Flabbergast’s Make It at Market partners casual crafters with a team of business and craft experts to show them how to make money from their hobby.

Averaging viewing figures of 1.5 million, the series was praised for its ability to genuinely affect the lives of participants for the better, and for its non-competitive format, which doesn’t pit participants against each other but instead looks to lift all of them up. Judges called it “aspirational whilst also being inclusive,” with another commenting that it had diversity baked in.

Make It at Market showcased a range of stories, including a jeweller whose craft helped her overcome her anxiety, a potter who had suffered a brain injury following a stroke, and a metal worker building a business from his home in order to spend time with his son.

Made on a daytime budget and scoring a larger-than-daytime viewership, Make It at Market secures itself as a worthy winner.