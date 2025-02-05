Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4

This profoundly affecting piece of television was roundly applauded by our judges, with one describing it as “brilliantly scripted, deeply personal and revealing”.

The documentary tracks the life of former Hollyoaks actor turned viral sensation, Joe Tracini, who was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) a decade ago.

Embracing an innovative approach, Tracini provided producers with broad access to his day-to-day life and allowed viewers to meet Mick, the constant voice in his head. The resultant scenes offer incredible insights into the daily challenges faced by those living with BPD.

“I loved this film - it was original and pushed the boundaries of the documentary format,” said a judge. “There was light and dark, and I engaged 100% with Joe, wanting to cry and laugh with him in equal measure.”

The doc explores how Tracini is dealing with addiction and past traumas, and also delves into his dream of completing a stand-up comedy show that could reignite his on-stage career.

“Love, love, love this,” one judge added, while another concluded: “This documentary has achieved something I’ve never seen before - a funny, uplifting film about suicide and mental illness. Joe has a truly authentic voice and speaks to a broad audience.”