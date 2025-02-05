Hungry Bear Media for Channel 4
This profoundly affecting piece of television was roundly applauded by our judges, with one describing it as “brilliantly scripted, deeply personal and revealing”.
The documentary tracks the life of former Hollyoaks actor turned viral sensation, Joe Tracini, who was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) a decade ago.
Embracing an innovative approach, Tracini provided producers with broad access to his day-to-day life and allowed viewers to meet Mick, the constant voice in his head. The resultant scenes offer incredible insights into the daily challenges faced by those living with BPD.
“I loved this film - it was original and pushed the boundaries of the documentary format,” said a judge. “There was light and dark, and I engaged 100% with Joe, wanting to cry and laugh with him in equal measure.”
The doc explores how Tracini is dealing with addiction and past traumas, and also delves into his dream of completing a stand-up comedy show that could reignite his on-stage career.
“Love, love, love this,” one judge added, while another concluded: “This documentary has achieved something I’ve never seen before - a funny, uplifting film about suicide and mental illness. Joe has a truly authentic voice and speaks to a broad audience.”
SHORTLISTED
Atomic People
Minnow Films for BBC
Using a combination of personal accounts and extensive archive footage, Atomic People tells the story of survivors of a nuclear bomb blast. Their searing testimony of their experiences act as a timely reminder of the catastrophic effects of conflict.
Klitschko: More Than a Fight
Docsville Studios & Sky Studios for Sky Documentaries
A heavyweight contender that follows former boxing world champions, Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, as they move from the ring to the theatre of war. This powerful doc is directed by Academy Award winning director Kevin Macdonald and tracks Vitali’s journey as he leads the defence of Kyiv in his role of mayor.
My Wife, My Abuser: The Secret Footage
Atticus Film & Television for Channel 5
Featuring the shocking and deeply affecting story of Richard Spencer, who endured 20 years of severe domestic abuse at the hands of his wife, this documentary incorporates video and audio captured in their family home to shine a light on this challenging and sometimes overlooked subject matter.
Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story
Story Films & Archface Films for Sky Documentaries
A show that took six years to come to screen, this important doc follows Otto Baxter, a 35-year-old man with Down Syndrome, as he works with filmmakers Bruce Fletcher and Peter Beard to create an autobiographical film. In turn, we learn about his relationships with others and his unique perspective on the world.
Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
Hoyo Films for BBC
Filmed by Ukrainian soldiers using bodycams on the front line, this is a searing account of what conflict really looks like. Uncompromising, moving and insightful, it explores day-to-day life while reflecting on how the soldiers view their enemy, and what life might look like once the war is over.
