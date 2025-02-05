ITV Studios for ITV1
Coronation Street has stood out in the continuing drama field this year in its ambition to push soap into ever more sophisticated, original and modern territory.
The show expanded its reach into the digital sphere, engaging new, younger audiences through digital content which achieved a combined reach of 1.2 billion.
It has also made great strides in its commitment to diversity, with more than a fifth of the year’s episodes directed by people from a protected minority group – meaning more than sixty episodes of primetime drama were directed by people of colour and/or people registered disabled.
The submitted entry focused on Paul Foreman’s motor neurone disease and decision to end his life, which he communicates to his husband Billy by playing him their pre-agreed musical signal: their wedding song Oh, Happy Day! Our judges described the scene as “deeply moving”.
The soap’s charitable partners were keen for the episode to illustrate that people with MND are the same person on the inside, even as their bodies fail, so in a first for the soap first, the viewer was able to hear Paul’s inner voice. One judge commended the show’s “creative approach to a much-misunderstood topic” while another commended the “sensitive handling of a difficult subject”.
SHORTLISTED
Casualty
BBC Studios for BBC
In a stellar year for the soap, the standout episode showed the departure of Charlie Fairhead (played by Derek Thompson), who has been in the show since its inception in 1986. The ambition was to celebrate those who give their lives to the NHS, and to deliver this, Casualty made bold decision to include flashbacks to the early days of Charlie’s nursing career.
EastEnders
BBC Studios for BBC
As Eastender approached its 40th anniversary, the year included an array of standout moments, including the Christmas Day climax to the first-of-its-kind flashforward ‘whodunit’ mystery, a technically challenging sequence where two characters complete the London Marathon (and two actors ran the 26 miles in real life) and an innovative TikTok collaboration.
Emmerdale
ITV Studios for ITV1
Emmerdale’s submission episode set out to defy soap convention in order to sensitively tackle the hugely important issue of abusive and controlling relationships in an innovative and thought-provoking way. The episode depicted beloved character Belle Dingle, played by Eden Taylor-Draper flashing forward to experience three alternative versions of her future, dramatizing the psychological impact of her abuse.
Hollyoaks
Lime Pictures for E4
This year Hollyoaks used its trademark combination of issue-led stories alongside, huge plot events, heartfelt romance and escapist entertainment to highlight the important issue of sibling sexual abuse and the under-represented voices of survivors.
Waterloo Road
Rope Ladder Fiction & Wall to Wall for BBC
Now in its fourth season of its new era, Waterloo Road has gone from strength to strength to become one of the highest performing BBC shows for 16 to 35-year-olds and has already been commissioned for a further three seasons.
No comments yet