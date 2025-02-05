ITV Studios for ITV1

Coronation Street has stood out in the continuing drama field this year in its ambition to push soap into ever more sophisticated, original and modern territory.

The show expanded its reach into the digital sphere, engaging new, younger audiences through digital content which achieved a combined reach of 1.2 billion.

It has also made great strides in its commitment to diversity, with more than a fifth of the year’s episodes directed by people from a protected minority group – meaning more than sixty episodes of primetime drama were directed by people of colour and/or people registered disabled.

The submitted entry focused on Paul Foreman’s motor neurone disease and decision to end his life, which he communicates to his husband Billy by playing him their pre-agreed musical signal: their wedding song Oh, Happy Day! Our judges described the scene as “deeply moving”.

The soap’s charitable partners were keen for the episode to illustrate that people with MND are the same person on the inside, even as their bodies fail, so in a first for the soap first, the viewer was able to hear Paul’s inner voice. One judge commended the show’s “creative approach to a much-misunderstood topic” while another commended the “sensitive handling of a difficult subject”.