Marian McHugh

- News
ITV exec ‘shocked’ at level of bullying in post-production
C4, Netflix, ITV and ScreenSkills execs discuss how to plug skills gap
- Ratings
Supervet’s safari trip treats 1.1m
THURSDAY: Blast! Film’s single second only to The Apprentice, which hits series low
- News
Jesse Armstrong calls time on Succession
Upcoming fourth series of HBO hit will be its last says creator
- News
Sophie Morgan: “We don’t need to pretend to be perfect any more”
The Living Wild presenter has fought for agency over how her disability is portrayed – but says TV is still slow to make positive change
- News
E4 picks up inaugural US version of Celebrity SAS
Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears and Montell Jordan lead Minnow Films format
- Ratings
Desperate Measures grips 1m
TUESDAY: Clapperboard’s latest C5 four-parter launches level with Deadline
- News
Big Boys’ Jack Rooke leads BPG nominations
Channel 4 comedy creator lands three nominations including best comedy
- News
Fremantle boards True to Nature’s Whale series
Distributor takes rights to Sky Nature’s latest Steve Backshall show
- News
BBC1 and BritBox International plot Agatha Christie mystery
Murder Is Easy is latest adaptation from Mammoth Screen
- Ratings
Parole opens with 1m
MONDAY: Raw TV’s ob-doc series makes steady start on BBC2
- News
Dancing Ledge lands first C4 show
Big Mood stars Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West as friends facing down mental health struggles together
- News
Esme Wren: PSB investment in foreign coverage must not be lost
Channel 4 News editor and presenter Matt Frei on the Ukraine war one year on
- News
Government in ‘preliminary’ talks with industry on C4
DCMS has begun consultation on broadcaster’s in-house production remit with stakeholders
- News
Audio indie adds veterans Maxine Watson and Pat Younge
Watson joins Unedited as creative director while Younge invests and joins board
- News
Richard McKerrow: Bake Off criticism valid
Love Productions chief judges recent thirteenth series as “not our strongest”
- Ratings
Prue Leith’s assisted dying doc informs 740,000
THURSDAY: Love Productions film outperforms Richard Coles grief doc for C4
- News
Sky Studios preps German family and hospital dramas
Sky Deutschland commissions Garten Eden and Krank Berlin unveiled at Berlinale
- News
Industry facing production manager exodus - report
Campaign group Production Is Broken reveals almost 85% have left or considered leaving the role
- News
Joel Dommett to host BBC’s Survivor reboot
The Masked Singer presenter will front BBC1’s 16-part series
- News
Accent bias still strong in the TV industry
Creative Access research points to “emotional labour” of code-switching to fit in