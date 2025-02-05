Lion Television for CBBC
To create this episode, researchers, writers and the production team managed to distil the complex history of the religious schisms which led up to the gunpowder plot into an accessible narrative for its young audience, while also offering plenty of laughs and creativity along the way.
Judges described the show as “a true gem” of children’s programming, with one adding that it was “so well written, smart humour, inclusive cast, factually accurate and fun for the target audience”.
The show’s ensemble cast brought to life sketches, TV and movie parodies, song parodies and a quiz section with aplomb, while the costumes and setting gave the show a tangible, real-world feel – all within the constraints of a children’s factual budget.
One judge said they had seen the impact of Horrible Histories in their own eight-year-old, who is “constantly spouting interesting facts she has learnt”. They added: “The cast are hilarious and the use of the budget is impressive – perfect family viewing.”
Another said: “It doesn’t get much better than this for children’s television, does it? Engaging, fun, informative content, music and comedy - Horrible Histories has the lot in spades.”
SHORTLISTED
BMX All Stars
Big Deal Films for CBBC
The series follows a group of young riders from Peckham’s BMX club, showcasing the thrilling, adrenaline-fueled sport, alongside themes of personal growth, teamwork, and discipline. Judges praised the “great, diverse casting”, the “dynamic footage” which captured the speed and intensity of the races, and blend of action-packed sequences and reflective moments.
Geek Girl
RubyRock Pictures for Netflix
In its first project, RubyRock Pictures set out to create a joy-filled romcom about a young neurodivergent girl, based on Holly Smale’s bestselling books. Despite its competitive budget, the show stayed in Netflix’s Top 10 in 90 countries for four weeks after its May 2024 debut. Judges praised the show’s portrayal of neurodivergence, bullying and friendship.
Mog’s Christmas
Lupus Films for Channel 4
This charming and heartwarming hand-drawn animated special brought Judith Kerr’s beloved picture book to life through 16,574 hand-drawn frames and 206 hand-painted backgrounds.
One judge described the show as a “beautiful classic story, with lots of lovely relatable and funny bits” adding that it was “totally joyful”.
Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures
Eagle Eye Drama for BBC
One judge described this show, based on the popular children’s book by master storyteller Sir Quentin Blake, as “truly family-targeted”. The team spent months observing, studying, copying, sketching, and testing to set parameters which would allow them to translate the much-loved illustrator’s designs onto the screen.
The Velveteen Rabbit
Magic Light Pictures for Apple TV+
Based on the classic children’s book by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit features an all-star cast and tells the story of seven-year-old William, who unlocks a world of magic when he receives given a new toy for Christmas.
“The animation is outstanding - absolutely flawless,” one judge said. “I challenge anyone not to cry whilst watching this.”
