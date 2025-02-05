Lion Television for CBBC

To create this episode, researchers, writers and the production team managed to distil the complex history of the religious schisms which led up to the gunpowder plot into an accessible narrative for its young audience, while also offering plenty of laughs and creativity along the way.

Judges described the show as “a true gem” of children’s programming, with one adding that it was “so well written, smart humour, inclusive cast, factually accurate and fun for the target audience”.

The show’s ensemble cast brought to life sketches, TV and movie parodies, song parodies and a quiz section with aplomb, while the costumes and setting gave the show a tangible, real-world feel – all within the constraints of a children’s factual budget.

One judge said they had seen the impact of Horrible Histories in their own eight-year-old, who is “constantly spouting interesting facts she has learnt”. They added: “The cast are hilarious and the use of the budget is impressive – perfect family viewing.”

Another said: “It doesn’t get much better than this for children’s television, does it? Engaging, fun, informative content, music and comedy - Horrible Histories has the lot in spades.”