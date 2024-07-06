Back to Broadcastnow.co.uk
2024-07-06T07:56:00+01:00
Familiar faces from across the industry gathered for the annual Broadcast Digital Awards, hosted by Ellie Taylor
2024-07-06T07:54:00Z
Series director Luke Korzun Martin talks breaking the fourth wall, trying to capture what it’s like being on drugs and trippy visuals
2024-07-05T16:10:00Z
By John Elmes
Wigan MP takes up the role after former shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire failed to get elected
2024-07-05T11:39:00Z
By Ellie Kahn
Dame Elan Closs Stephens warns incoming culture secretary not to ‘enhance commercial viability of competitors abroad’
2024-07-03T21:49:00Z
By Ellie Kahn
BBC3 scoops coveted Channel of the Year award while C4 lands six gongs
