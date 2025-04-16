Storylines from Italian series Diana and India-based Honey Bunny to be woven into main show

Amazon MGM Studios has cancelled the international spin-offs from big-budget drama franchise Citadel.

Italian series Citadel: Diana, which was produced by ITV Studios-backed Cattleya, and Indian title, Citadel: Honey Bunny, have both been axed.

The standalone shows, which had performed reliably in their local regions, will not make it to a second series but their storylines will be incorporated into the upcoming second run of the main Citadel show.

The show, which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, was produced by the Russo brothers’ label AGBO and had been designed as the centrepiece to a global franchise. The original show saw a planned Autumn 2025 premiere for its second series – which wrapped filming in November – pushed to spring 2026.

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, season two of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet,” Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

“With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia [Chopra], Mason [Madden], and Orlick [Stanley Tucci] against the relentless force that is Manticore.”

News of the cancellations had been widely expected, after it emerged last month that international spin-offs had been suspended. That came shortly after Jen Salke stepped down as boss of Amazon MGM Studios.

The original Citadel show debuted in April 2023 having seen its budget balloon from $160m to more than $200m following reshoots and crew issues.