Head of international originals is leaving to launch his own company focused on young adult content

James Farrell, Amazon MGM Studios head of international originals, is exiting after more than a decade with the company.

Farrell is understood to be launching his own production outfit focused on young adult content in the coming months and confirmed his exit in a note to staff today.

The well-liked exec, who will formally exit on 25 February, joined Amazon in 2014 having previously worked for Sony in Japan.

He was subsequently upped to become head of international originals in 2018, installing teams around the world to increase local content.

He had reported into Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who will now act as the focal point for the company’s regional original content bosses.

These include Lat Am, Australia and Canada’s Javiera Balmaceda, northern Europe’s Tara Erer, Southern Europe’s Nicole Morganti and India’s Nikhil Madhok.

It is unclear if a replacement for Farrell will be installed in the longer term.

Details of Farrell’s new YA venture are scant but in his note to staff, he said it would involve ”creating the same type of international YA movies we’ve been making here [at Amazon], but as part of a new venture with some great friends in the industry.”

He added: “There will be plenty of time to talk about all of that, so for now please humor me with a moment of reflection,” before highlighting shows such as the LOL comedy format (based on Japanese series Documental), and more recent hits including Culpa Tuya, whose UK-based version - My Fault London - launches later this month.

Farrell also noted that the company now has offices in 17 locations around the world, producing more than 150 originals a year.

He added: “My favourite leadership principle has always been Bias for Action, and it’s the one I always hear about myself from all of you during this time of the year. Good things happen when you push the envelope, and so I’ll proudly be taking that LP with me.” US trade Deadline broke the news.