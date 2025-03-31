Amazon MGM Studios has delayed the release of the second season of its troubled drama franchise Citadel and suspended its international spin-offs, according to US reports.

Citadel’s first series debuted in April 2023 having seen its budget balloon from $160m to more than $200m following reshoots and crew issues.

The show, which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, was produced by the Russo brothers’ label AGBO and had been designed as the centrepiece to a global franchise.

ITV Studios-backed Cattleya was behind an Italian spin-off, Citadel: Diana, while an Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has also debuted, both performing well.

However, the spy series flagship US show is now facing further trouble with the planned Autumn 2025 premiere for its second series - which wrapped filming in November - pushed to spring 2026.

All international spin-offs have also been put on hold, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which said the suspension would remain “until the second season is released, if not indefinitely”.

Amazon MGM Studios did not respond to the news, which comes just days after its boss - and supporter of the show - Jen Salke stepped down.

That came as part of plans to “flatten our leadership structure”, according to Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios chief Mike Hopkins.

He confirmed last week that Salke would not be replaced and the head of studios role removed. As a result, head of television Vernon Sanders and head of film Courtenay Valenti now report into Hopkins.

Citadel had been seen as a flagship for Amazon’s global Prime Video service, with the streamer looking to tie local spin-offs into the US-originated series story arc.

It was to have been used to “germinate” further Prime Video franchises, said former international originals boss James Farrell in 2023, with “more versions” in the works. Farrell departed earlier this year, prior to Salke, with Citadel’s future now unclear.