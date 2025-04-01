Argonon chief operating officer Laura Bessell is exiting the indie group after more than a decade, Broadcast can reveal.

Bessell has served as global COO since 2013, presiding over indie labels including Bandicoot, BriteSpark Films, Leopard Pictures, Like a Shot and Windfall Films.

During her 12-year tenure, the group has also expanded its operations into the US, with nine US labels including Rose Rock Entertainment.

In a statement, Argonon told Broadcast: “After 12 years at Argonon, Laura will shortly be leaving the group.

“She has made a significant contribution to the growth of Argonon and we wish her well in her next chapter.”

It is yet to be confirmed what Bessell’s next move is. She has previously held positions as head of finance at Shed Media Group, and was finance director at consultancy Citigate Dewe Rogerson. Bessell also serves as treasurer at charity Women & Children First.

Argonon continues to be helmed by chief executive James Burstall, having founded the group in 2011. Steven McGovern has served as chief operating officer for Argonon USA as of 2023.