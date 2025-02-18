Objekt’s digital creation to be presented to buyers for long-form adaptation at London TV Screenings

Banijay Entertainment has bolstered its third-party digital formats catalogue by snapping up distribution rights to another Channel 4.0 entertainment title.

The production-distribution giant has acquired high-octane gameshow format Clone Heads, produced by digital-first specialist indie Objekt.

Blending physical competition with comedy, Clone Heads sees two popular content creators lead a team of oversized, balloon-headed clones into three rounds of unpredictable challenges.

Hosted by YouTuber Specs Gonzalez, Clone Heads sets a post-apocalyptic stage for competition between social media influencers who become ‘commanders’ of clone armies, which take part in bizarre challenges that combine classic playground games with strategic twists.

Clone Heads is the latest digital format to be taken on board by Banijay Entertainment after it acquired C4.0 heist format The Infiltrators for long-form TV adaptation. Clone Heads will be presented to buyers at Banijay’s showcase during next week’s London TV Screenings on 26 February.

Helen Greatorex, head of acquisitions at Banijay Entertainment, said: “Clone Heads is pure, unfiltered fun — a visually striking, endlessly-entertaining format, and a perfect showcase for creator talent.

“Buyers looking for strong digital-first audience engagement and multiplatform adaptability will love this show, and it’s fantastic to spotlight Objekt’s format among our London TV Screenings line-up.”

It was ordered for Channel 4.0 last year as a 2 x 20-25 minute run by digital commissioning executive Cat White, produced by Melissa Massey and Talor Hanson, and exec produced by Objekt’s creative director Bart Frank.

Frank said: “Clone Heads not only celebrates the vibrancy and creativity of digital talent but also stands as a significant recognition of digital formats. It highlights the unique capabilities of digital content producers to innovate and adapt in an ever-evolving media landscape.

“With Banijay Entertainment, we’re excited to push the boundaries of traditional and digital media, bringing our distinct, playful competitive spirit to viewers worldwide.”

White added: “I’m delighted to see Clone Heads become part of Banijay Entertainment’s portfolio. Originally developed for YouTube with its mischievous 4.0 twist on a traditional gameshow, the world of Clone Heads was built on the idea of silliness done at scale.

“I can’t wait to see how that world will be adapted across Banijay Entertainment’s global network - and for new audiences to be delighted by the big headed brilliance.”

Clone Heads joins Banijay Entertainment’s diverse slate of standout third-party formats presented at London TV Screenings.

This includes My Name is Gabriel from Korea’s TEO Corp, originally produced by JTBC for Disney+; Genius Game, another hit from Korea, developed by CJ ENM as a travelling format currently being adapted for ITV by Banijay UK label Remarkable; ATypical Critics from French-Canadian MasterChef Quebec producers Pixcom and Game of Wool, a unique competition format from Scotland-based Hello Halo (part of STV Studios).

The Clone Heads deal was negotiated by Luci Sanan at 53 Degrees North Media.