John Elmes
John is the International Editor for Broadcast
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 8102 0833
- Email:
- John.Elmes@broadcastnow.co.uk
- News
Nancy Dubuc exits Vice
Chief exec steps down after five years at helm, as sales talk continues to swirl
- News
Eleventh Hour looks to ‘points of difference’ with David Peace drama
Preps drama from Damned United scribe and actor/criminologist Ted Reilly; expands creative team with NBCU and UKTV alums
- News
Kudos builds up development team with Left Bank script editor
Jemima Jennings takes up development executive role at Banijay label
- News
Tiger Aspect claws in Sky Studios alum in senior restructure
Lucy Bedford promoted to managing director as Gabriel Silver joins as creative director, drama at Banijay label
- Features
Realscreen reveals intense competition
Reboots, true crime, cookery and dating shows were the talk in Austin, as entertainment, factual, and fact-ent come to the fore
- News
Vice taps Passion exec Alexa Dubard for EMEA distribution
London-based exec hire builds on co-production plans outlined by Morgan Hertzan and Bea Hegedus
- News
BritBox takes The Light in the Hall for Scandinavia
S4C’s thriller proves a winner with European buyers, while HTI pre-sells ITV’s Payback and eOne picks up Sky’s Royal Mob
- News
Vertigo Films preps supernatural horror
Britannia indie is adapting Jason Arnopp’s novel The Last Days of Jack Sparks
- News
Milf Manor heads to Discovery+ in UK
Spun Gold/eOne’s controversial TLC dating format to TX exclusively on streamer next month
- News
Beatrice Springborn: creative deals can act as ‘talent magnet’
Universal International Studios chief on establishing ambassadors for NBCU unit in local territories
- News
Quay Street lines up Harlan Coben Netflix drama
Fool Me Once is fifth collaboration between novelist, exec producer Nicola Shindler and writer Danny Brocklehurst
- News
NHU scores triple blue-chip BBC order
Epic animal journeys, Scandinavian wildlife and mammals all features in BBC1 and BBC2 series
- News
Cineflix and BentFrame tie for Looking for Jane adaptation
This Life’s Celeste Parr to showrun series based on Heather Marshall’s international bestseller
- News
The Real Mo Farah races around the world
France’s Canal+, SBS in Australia and Canada’s CBC among buyers of Broadcast Award-winning documentary
- News
Bronte sisters drama among Series Mania co-pro pitch finalists
Project from Patrick Irwin’s Parsonage Productions leads UK charge in multinational field
- News
Netflix orders LaLiga docuseries
Behind-the-scenes exploration of Spain’s top division the latest high-end sports doc; coincides with The Mole recommission
- News
Peacock, Carnival and William Boyd team for Ken Follett drama
Adaptation of epic historical novel Fall of Giants in works at streamer
- News
BBC and Rai bring Super Happy Magic Forest to screen
Banijay labels Tiger Aspect Kids & Family and Movimenti Production to co-produce animated adventure series
- News
AMC Networks appoints Kristin Dolan as chief exec
Former AMC marketing and distribution exec succeeds Christina Spade, who abruptly exited in November
- News
Fox cashes in with 50 Cent scripted deal
Rapper and TV exec to create drama, comedies and animated series for broadcaster