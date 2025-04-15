Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios UK scripted team comes together under Tom Lieber

By 2025-04-15T13:47:00

MLIC_D75_2024_06_08_059_midres

Indies urge clarity over commissioning lines as newly installed scripted originals chief takes calls to outline plans

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 