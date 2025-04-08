Indies

Avalon buys into Adolescence director’s label

By 2025-04-08T13:58:00

Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoe (2)

Taskmaster giant takes minority stake in Boiling Point duo Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoe’s It’s All Made Up Productions

