Garden Studios has opened four additional sound stages, doubling the size of its sound stage footprint.

It now has eight sound stages totalling 98,000 sq ft, alongside 90,000 sq ft of warehouse, 40,000 sq ft of production offices, and two unit base lots that are over 30,000 sq ft each.

Its new sound stages – Rose (15,207 sq ft), Orchid 1 (15,026 sq ft), Orchid 2 (12,863 sq ft) and Orchid 3 (7,187 sq ft) enable the studio complex to house multiple HETV projects and/or independent features at the same time.

The Rose campus will starts operating from March 2025. It has canal views from the offices and talent rooms, and is aimed at entertainment shows, featuring two galleries. The Orchid stages will host a high-end TV drama from late summer through 2026.

Garden Studios now describes itself as the “largest campus in central London”. It first opened four years ago and has hosted productions including Amazon’s My Lady Jane, We Live in Time from Canal+, and ITV’s relaunch of Big Brother.

As well as its traditional sound stages, Garden Studios has a permanent LED wall for virtual production. It has worked on 120 VP productions across commercials, promos, music videos, HETV and film.

Bee Devine, Garden Studios chief operating officer, said: “Garden’s growth in the last six months alone has attracted new clients seeking versality, flexibility and high degrees of client service. Not to mention, our commitment to sustainability for ourselves and all clients, as well as the permanent VP stage that helps to simplify complex location shoots, reduce risk, and offers production innovation.”