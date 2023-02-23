Jake Bickerton
Jake is editorial director of the Broadcast Tech & Sport Group
Hijack appoints director of digital production services
He has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, and most recently worked as a DIT and live colourist.
Harbor recruits James Gregory and Nigel Squibbs
The hires bolster the Farringdon-based post house’s sound finishing services
NVIZ expands senior VFX team
It has made a wide range of hires to strengthen its varied VFX services
Maistone Studios takes on Adam Klinck as tech director of engineering
He will oversee all technical projects at the studio complex
Little Dot Sport to manage Rebel Team’s social media accounts
It will look after the team’s Instagram and Twitter accounts in the lead up to its official launch at the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race
BBC iPlayer renews BELLATOR broadcast deal
BELLATOR MMA events will continue to be broadcast on the BBC’s streaming service in the UK
European Sports Summit: Early bird tickets available now
Confirmed speakers include sports leaders from Chelsea FC, TikTok, Noah Media, Buzz16, World Athletics, European Tour Productions and LaLiga
Women’s sport viewing up 131% in 2022
New research from the Women’s Sport Trust reveals a big jump in viewership for women’s sport last year
One of Us partners with Roto & Paint team Firebrand
The partnership enables One of Us to quickly crew up with VFX talent from outside of London, supplied by Doncaster-based Firebrand
Behind-the-scenes at Australia’s LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour race
The race is being covered by 52 television cameras,16 kilometres of broadcast cable and a total production crew of 100.
Smart balls to provide live insights for Six Nations Rugby
They will capture metrics that can assess a particular player’s individual performance and compare it to their opposite number
TikTok unveils Six Nations Rugby content plans
TikTok will host off-pitch highlights and matchday rituals, fan/pundit reactions and other Six Nations-focused videos
EE utilises AR and AI for Mini Movie Makers app
The software includes four 360-degree AR film sets hosted on Instagram
Media Cymru Innovation Pipeline offers £10K funding to creators
The new initiative is open to applications from creative freelancers and SMEs across Wales
LiveScore picks up free-to-air FIFA Club World Cup rights in Ireland
The tournament, which starts tonight, will be available to stream via LiveScore’s app and website
Shane McCarthy appointed CEO of Friend MTS
He is is tasked with driving growth for the company across all markets
BBC Studioworks officially unveils Kelvin Hall, Glasgow Studio
The event was attended by Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon
Fremantle uses AI to dub content in Arabic
Formats such as Idols, Got Talent and The X Factor have been automatically translated and dubbed into Arabic for distribution on YouTube
Final Pixel and Epic Games launch Epic Masterclasses
The eight-week course is aimed at live broadcast and events teams wanting to learn Unreal Engine for real-time production and storytelling
The Future of Post-Production - free 12-page magazine
The Broadcast publication includes expert analysis and insight into the challenges and opportunities in the UK post-production sector