Max Miller
Max is a Sport & Tech reporter
Contact info
- Tel:
- 07849 750185
- Email:
- max.miller@broadcastnow.co.uk
- News
Blackmagic reveals new studio cameras and Atem switchers
Five new products included in first new releases of 2023
- News
BT Sport reveals pre-Abramovich Chelsea doc
Pound Land - The Battle For Stamford Bridge will cover the Ken Bates and Matthew Harding era
- News
Virtual production training and R&D key to growth
Survey finds UK could miss out on opportunities if it doesn’t address the skills gap
- News
DAZN appoints Marc Watson as CCO
Watson was co-founder of recently acquired Eleven
- News
Aurora expands originals with exec producer Bianca Schwartz
Schwartz arrives after two years as VP of unscripted television at Story Lab US
- News
Coffee & TV hires Lewis Crossfield as senior colourist
Crossfield joins Simona Cristea, George Neave and Tash Hicks at creative studio
- News
TNT Sports: what we know so far
Everything you need to know about the Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Sport joint venture so far
- News
BT Sport to rebrand as TNT Sports from July 2023
The TNT Sports brand is used by Warner Bros. Discovery across the US and Latin America
- News
DAZN eyes Premier League rights with “big player” ambition
CEO Shay Segev warned that, “the maths needs to work”
- News
Extreme E hits 135m global viewers
Total is 30% growth on electric car racing’s first season
- News
UK Athletics confirms BBC as 2023 broadcast partner
BBC will air organisation’s “major events” over the next 11 months
- News
Virtual Post appoints Beasley-Swanson head of picture
She had been a senior colourist and online editor at The Finish Line
- News
Council approves 1.4 million sq ft Pinewood expansion
Development will see it become the biggest studio complex in the world
- News
Netflix orders LaLiga docuseries
Behind-the-scenes exploration of Spain’s top division the latest high-end sports doc; coincides with The Mole recommission
- News
Netflix announces behind-the-scenes LaLiga series
Drive To Survive style show will follow the 2023/24 LaLiga season
- News
AFTV co-founder to launch F1 channel
Robbie Lyle to work with PlanetF1 on new content
- News
BT Sport Box Office to air Jake Paul v Tommy Fury
Whisper is handling production for the international feed of the boxing bout
- News
DNEG Animation promotes Philippe Denis to creative director
Denis served as VFX supervisor on DNEG Animation’s debut feature Ron’s Gone Wrong
- News
Apple and MLS unveil production plan
IMG and NEP will provide production for over 2,000 hours of live programming
- News
Villeneuve Pironi revs up with trailer release
Noah-produced doc will air on Sky Documentaries