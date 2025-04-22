International reality dating hit Love Island is setting out to see what happens after contestants leave the villa in a US spin-off, Love Island: Beyond the Villa (w/t).

Ordered by Peacock and ITV America, the spin-off series is set to premiere this summer and will reunite fan favourite islanders from the US iteration of the show to explore what life has been like since taking part.

It’s the first spin-off of its kind for the reality juggernaut, and will follow the cast of the sixth US series including JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Conor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington.

The show was the number one reality series in the US last year and was Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition, with the next series of the format also being geared up for this summer.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa (w/t) is produced by ITV America in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

The executive producers are David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye as well as Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Love Island is commissioned in more than 20 territories around the world.