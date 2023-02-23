Stephen Price
Stephen provides analysis of TV ratings data for Broadcast
Brinks-Mat drama strikes gold for BBC1
The launch episode of The Gold locks up 6m
Viewers stick with Hornby: A Model World
A trip to Airfix in the fifith episode achieved 249k over two airings
Love Island keeps ITV2 viewers warm
Penultimate week of winter run averaged 1.3m
The Great Stink 1858 flushes out a crowd
Channel 5’s two-part doc averaged 762k
Brit Awards triumphs with 3.2m
First ever ceremony hosted on a Saturday night comfortably beat BBC1 rivals
Landscape Artist Of The Year hits series high
Fifth episode of the eighth series drew 369k on Sky Arts and Sky Showcase
Dinosaurs With Stephen Fry unearths 1m
Launch of the CGI Natural History series comfortably beat Ski Sunday and World’s Most Secret Hotels
Spring Walks launches solidly
Opening two episodes stroll off with a combined audience of 758k for BBC4
Linear still has a place in online world
Despite predictions of an online-only future, terrestrial viewing proves its worth at key moments
Art show brushes up after slow start
Portrait Artist final is best since Freeview move, while Never Mind The Buzzcocks fails to hit previous heights.
Bake Off sags a bit as English rides high
BBC2 Western rounds up a solid audience, but C4 baking series is first not to average 9 million viewers
Back to the jungle and back on form
I’m A Celebrity returns to Australia in good shape after two years of Welsh castle capers
Traitors goes from strength to strength
BBC1 reality show gains viewers across its run to end on a series high, with a decent number of 16-34s
Hospital drama launches with 1.7m
Opening episode of Maternal was comfortably beaten by Silent Witness
Masked celebrities sing to 5.4m
Third episode of series four of The Masked Singer boosted by 1.1m in catch-up
Winter Love Island makes a quiet start
ITV2’s dating format averaged 1.1m in its first week, down 1m on the first series
Landscape Artist draws an audience
The second episode achieved 319k across Sky Showcase and Sky Arts
Winterwatch freezes competition
BBC2’s nature series averaged 1.7m in its first week
Addams Family saga takes the crown
Wednesday revealed as Netflix’s top performer in November, after Barb reports data for the first time
Dragon no match for Game of Thrones
Prequel pulled in only half of what final run of GoT achieved, but Married At First Sight UK was on par