Broadcasters

Disney+ makes call for new indie pitches

By 2025-04-02T15:02:00

Coleen Rooney - The Real Wagatha

UK & EMEA unscripted chief Sean Doyle says assumption US giant only works with big producers ‘couldn’t be further from the truth’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 