Carlton Cuse and son Nick working up latest addition to Disney-owned franchise

The Star Wars franchise could be expanding again, with Bates Motel and Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse developing a fresh spin-off series.

Cuse and his son, Nick Cuse, are developing a series based with Lucasfilm, according to numerous US reports, but details around characters and timeline have not been revealed.

The news came ahead of the launch of the second series of Andor and with Lucasfilm providing a first-look at upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu in Japan.

At the same event, Disney-owned Lucasfilm confirmed Star Wars: Starfighter, an upcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling that will be joining the franchise.

The Star Wars franchise propelled streamer Disney+ during its launch in 2019, with The Mandalorian preceding aforementioned Andor and the second series of Ahsoka.

Carlton Cuse, meanwhile, has worked on shows ranging from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and FX drama The Strain to Locke & Key and Netflix’s recently launched medical drama, Pulse.

His son has credits on shows including Watchmen and Station Eleven. News of the new Star Wars spin-off was broken by The InSneider.