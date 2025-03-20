Hit French comedy format Call My Agent (Dix Pour Cent) is getting a further European makeover with Disney+ announcing a German adaptation.

Call My Agent Berlin (working title), which has just finished filming in the German capital, follows those working for the Stern actors agency, tending to the whims of their celebrity clients which make up a who’s who of German talent: Moritz Bleibtreu, Nilam Farooq, Iris Berben, Veronica Ferres, Katja Riemann, Heiner Lauterbach, Frederick Lau, Heike Makatsch, Emilia Schüle, Kostja Ullmann, Jürgen Vogel, Alicia von Rittberg, Max von der Groeben and Florence Kasumba.

Following the death of founder Richard Stern, the future of the agency is at stake. Facing bankruptcy, the staff must attract new talent in the shortest possible time, keep existing clients happy and find them work to keep themselves in a job.

The Friday Film and Wild Bunch Germany-produced series will come to the streaming giant in autumn 2025.

Johann Buchholz and Henning Kamm produce for Friday Film alongside Wild Bunch’s Marc Gabizon and Barbara Mientus.

The series is written by Buchholz and Timon Karl Kaleyta, who are head writers, with Jana Buchholz, Fabienne Hurst and Caroline Rosales. Call My Agent Berlin is directed by Boris Kunz, Laura Lackmann and Buchholz, who also serves as showrunner. Ngo The Chau and Jieun Yi are directors of photography. Dr. Claudia Thieme is exec producing.

Benjamina Mirnik-Voges, director of original productions for Germany, Switzerland and Austria at The Walt Disney Company, said: “We are delighted and proud to be working with Friday Film to adapt this special dramedy for the German market and to be able to present it so soon.

“Call My Agent Berlin promises emotional, exciting entertainment paired with hilarious, self-deprecating humor at the highest level. The team around Johann Bucholz, Henning Kamm, and Claudia Thieme has succeeded in assembling a terrific cast in front of the camera and a no less impressive team behind it. We are looking forward to a dramatic fall with our agents from Stern.”

Friday Film managing director Buchholz added: “Many of the country’s most skillful manipulators work in the film business. We are erecting a monument to them.”