StudioCanal has upped the managing directors of its German arm to co-chiefs in a rejig of the management team.

Hooman Afshari Lutz Rippe will succeed Kalle Friz who is exiting in July after 16 years at the company.

Afshari and Rippe, who have been at the Canal+-owned film and TV production and distribution giant for 13 and 19 years respectively, will report into recently appointed chief international officer Alex Hamilton.

Having joined in 2012 as vice-president of theatrical distribution, Afshari has been leading all distribution activities at StudioCanal Germany for the past seven years, reporting into Friz.

Rippe’s StudioCanal career began in 2006 in the marketing team. He has risen through those ranks to become VP of theatrical marketing in 2011, and overseeing the entire marketing department since 2018.

In 2023, he and Ashfari were appointed co-managing directors of StudioCanal Germany.

Hamilton said: “Their passion for film, their commitment to StudioCanal and Canal+ and their knowledge of the industry are exceptional and make them the best possible choice for their new roles.

“They are the natural successors to Kalle Friz, who has made StudioCanal Germany such a success.”

Anna Marsh, chief exec of StudioCanal and chief content officer of Canal+, added: “I join Alex in warmly congratulating Hooman Afshari and Lutz Rippe on their appointment.

“Having delivered outstanding results over many years, they are exceptionally well-positioned to lead the business into its next chapter of success.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Kalle Friz for his remarkable leadership and dedication over the past 16 years. Kalle is an outstanding professional, a rare talent, and a generous colleague with whom I have had the privilege to work closely.

“On behalf of StudioCanal, I extend our deepest thanks and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”