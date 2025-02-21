Forever Audio has appointed Jez Nelson MBE as a non-executive director.

Nelson founded radio, TV, brands and digital agency Somethin’ Else in 1991, leading it until it was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment in 2021. He subsequently became head of podcasting at Sony Music, and has since launched 24/7 jazz radio platform One Jazz. In 2020 he was awarded an MBE for services to radio.

Nelson said: “I was keen to find a Non-Exec home in the audio space where I think I can bring my passion and experience to bear. Forever Audio feels like that place. It’s a well-respected and forward-looking business in an exciting, evolving space. Paul and Seb have built a strong international team and built up a great roster of blue-chip, loyal clients. I’m excited to work with them to help grow the business and focus their plans for the future.”

Seb Juviler, co-founder and CEO at Forever Audio, added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Jez to the business as we’re looking ahead to some exciting opportunities for 2025 - brands are investing more than ever in their audio strategies, we’re working on some huge productions and campaigns in the coming months, and we’re just about to open a brand new suite here on Tottenham Court Road. Jez built an amazing business at Somethin’ Else and we have no doubt he’ll make a fantastic contribution to Forever Audio as we go forward.”