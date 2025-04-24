Andrew Flintoff talks TV career and Disney+ doc

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Get your ideas seen by the industry’s biggest names with the help of the leading TV development site, Broadcast Intelligence. Unlock essential intel on what top commissioners and distributors are looking for and how you can work with them.
By John Elmes2025-04-24T15:46:00
Cricket icon and personality ‘Freddie’ says he will be doing more screen work despite England coaching role
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now