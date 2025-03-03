Banijay Entertainment’s Spanish label Shine Iberia is to produce a competition format based on the childhood party game of musical chairs.

Game of Chairs sees a group of 10 contestants circle a group of nine chairs until the music stops and whoever is left without a seat is eliminated.

As the seats are gradually removed, the prize pot grows, until the final victor faces The Master Chair in a bid to win the grand prize. If they fail, they will compete again the next day alongside the last four eliminated contestants and a fresh batch of five competitors.

In a tweak on the rules of the original game, the person left without a seat each round challenges a seated person in a knowledge, skills or music round. The winner will either remain or re-enter the show with the money from the cushion of the chair added to the prize pot, while the loser is eliminated.

The format was unveiled as part of Banijay Entertainment’s line-up at this year’s London TV Screenings last week.

Banijay’s chief content officer of development, James Townley, said the format combines “nostalgia, tension, strategy, and knowledge”, to create a series of “wide demographic” appeal.

“Reimagining childhood [classics] is a firm favourite with our clients, and Game of Chairs is a fantastic addition to our slate, complementing our successful formats in the space with the likes of Lego Masters and Bear Hunt,” he added.

Shine Iberia chief Macarena Rey said: “Fun for all the family, Game of Chairs is inspired by a classic childhood game played all around the world. Our dynamic blend of game show and nostalgia elevates the party favourite, resulting in a dynamic format with international appeal.”

Shine Iberia has produced hit shows in Spain and Portugal, including local adaptations from Banijay Entertainment’s slate including MasterChef, Next Level Chef, Sewing Bee and The Voice Portugal. It recently moved into scripted programming with biopic Bosé, a collaboration with Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock for Paramount+.