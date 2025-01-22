Former WBITVP exec Adam Steinman and Adam Puchalsky added to Blink49 senior exec ranks

Fifth Season-backed Blink49 Studios has hired former Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) exec Adam Steinman as part of a broader push into branded content.

Steinman becomes executive vice-president of global formats and acquisitions at Blink49, where he will focus on identifying, acquiring, and developing titles across both scripted and unscripted.

He will be based out of LA and reports into presidents of unscripted and scripted, respectively, Tara Long and Pancho Mansfield.

Steinman was vice-president of creative, format development and sales at Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) for more than a decade until 2023, when Broadcast revealed he had struck a development and production deal with Walt Disney Television Alternative.

He has credits on shows including Impractical Jokers, The Bachelor franchise and Cash Cab.

Also joining John Morayniss-led Blink49 is Adam Puchalsky, who has been appointed to build and lead the company’s newly established brand-funded entertainment division.

He is based out of New York and becomes president of brand studio, reporting into Long, and will oversee the creation of brand-driven content and experiences.

Puchalsky previously worked at companies including Wavemaker, UM Studios, and Hartbeat, where he led campaigns for brands such as P&G, Coca-Cola, and JPMorgan Chase.

Blink49 chief exec Morayniss said: “We are thrilled to welcome Adam Steinman and Adam Puchalsky to Blink49 Studios.

“Their expertise and leadership in content innovation and brand partnerships will accelerate our strategy to produce bold, engaging content while expanding our reach in Canada and internationally.”

Steinman added: “I’m honoured to join Blink49 Studios at such a dynamic time. I look forward to collaborating with our scripted and unscripted teams to develop global formats that captivate audiences worldwide.”

Puchalsky said: “For years, I’ve envisioned a future where brands stand onstage accepting Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys. Blink49 is the perfect place to bring that vision to life—building meaningful partnerships that push creative boundaries and engage audiences in fresh, meaningful ways.”

The expansion follows the recent appointment of Mark Ford as chief creative officer for unscripted media development and production at Blink49, which Morayniss founded in 2021.

Its slate includes scripted series such as Wild Cards (CBC/The CW), Sight Unseen (CTV/The CW), and The Trades (Crave), as well as unscripted shows including Queen of the Castle (CTV Life).