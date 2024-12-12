All the latest news from the global content industry on 12th December

Thursday, 11.34am: France TV adapts Frank Thilliez novel

France Télévisions is adapting Frank Thilliez’s thriller Il Etait Deux Fois (Twice Upon a Time) following a deal with Banijay.

The novel will be turned into a six-part series, with Banijay France’s Marathon Studio and Terence Films coproducing.

The show, which is being created by Eric Delafosse and France Jacquet, will follow the book’s storyline that tracks a mother who suffers amnesia during a desperate search for her daughter.

Thursday, 10.17am: Big Light Productions names writer’s apprenticeship recipient

Frank Spotnitz’s indie Big Light Productions has named Drishya Gautham as the latest recipient of its annual writers’ apprenticeship programme.

The Indian writer, director and creative producer will join the indie behind The Man In the High Castle for a two-month placement from January. She was selected having completed the Serial Eyes postgraduate TV training programme for writers at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin, where Spotnitz is a founding tutor.

Gautham is also a partner at indie Stray Factory. Previously, she was a development producer for Prime Video, and she worked with leading Indian production companies.

Thursday, 9.23am: Fremantle and Jamie Oliver Group partnership extended

Fremantle and the Jamie Oliver Group’s long-term partnership will continue for a further five years under a new deal that sees Fremantle hold the global rights to Oliver’s TV distribution, AVoD, FAST and digital platforms.

The companies will also jointly commit to exploring new entertainment opportunities and work closely to further expand the chef’s digital footprint, following the launch of his TV library on YouTube in the US.

Fremantle has been Oliver’s TV distribution partner since 2002. The Jamie Oliver Channel is currently available on Pluto TV, Roku and on Samsung TV in the UK, Germany and the Nordics.