All the latest news from the global content industry on Monday, 10 February

Tuesday, 9.03am: New Regency goes Beyond with Bravado

New Regency has partnered with Bravado Equity on European crime mystery drama Beyond (aka Oderbruch) and will launch the series at the London TV Screenings.

The 8 x 50 minute show tracks what happens when the discovery of a mysterious mass grave in rural Germany unearths decades-old secrets about a serial killer and dark legends that shake the community to its core.

It has been produced by ARD Degeto, Syrreal Entertainment and CBS Studios Production, with the support of German Motion Picture Fund and Polish Film Institute and in association with Bravado Equity.

Beyond is directed by The Island duo Adolfo J. Kolmerer and Christian Alvart, and stars Karoline Schuch (Tatort) and Felix Kramer (Dark). It is being produced by Siegfried Kamml, Christian Alvart and Timm Oberwelland, with Arend Remmers, Martin Behnke, Ronny Schalk and Christian Alvart writing.

Tuesday, 9am: Sony lands Japan’s 100 Choices

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has acquired global distribution rights to comedy competition format 100 Choices from Japan’s FANY Studio and will be launching the format at London TV Screenings.

The show sees a group of contestants faced with 1 question but 100 possible answers. If they can answer correctly, they’ll win a large cash prize. The question will be nearly impossible to answer, so contestants will take on five physical challenges that will allow them to eliminate some answers based on their performance in each challenge.

A pilot episode of 100 Choices aired on BS Yoshimoto in Japan in October 2023, after which it was showcased at Asia TV Forum (ATF).

SPT-backed companies will also rep the format, including Stellify (UK), B17 Entertainment (USA), Curio (Australia), Teleset (Mexico) and Floresta (Brazil).