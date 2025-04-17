Bosch and Brilliant Minds producer Fabel Entertainment has upped Jasmine Russ to lead its creative output, following the exit of Melissa Aouate.

Russ becomes senior vice-president at the Henrik Bastin-led outfit and will be responsible for creative direction and overseeing its pipeline of original projects.

She will work closely with chief exec Bastin and director of development Christian Alvarez in the role, with her move coming after former president Aouate moved to join Blumhouse Television to lead creative for its scripted division.

Russ started her career in casting in Australia, before Fabrik Entertainment in 2018. She moved to Fabel when Bastin set it up with Aouate in 2021 and has gained producing credits on Amazon’s Bosch, Bosch: Legacy and the upcoming Ballard, and also worked on series including Interrogation for CBS and NBC’s Brilliant Minds.

Outgoing president Aouate said: “Watching Jasmine grow into this incredible leader and creative powerhouse has been a joy, and I couldn’t be prouder to see her stepping into this important role. I’m passing the torch knowing that Fabel is in the best of hands.”

“Jasmine has been a creative force at Fabel since day one, consistently delivering that rare spark of magic that makes her projects truly stand out,” added Bastin.

“Her sharp instincts, hands-on approach, and boundless passion infuse every idea she touches. She’s a natural-born producer, and I couldn’t be more excited to have her by my side for this next chapter.”

Russ continued: “Fabel’s development slate is full of bold ideas and fearless storytelling, and I’m genuinely excited to help guide us into this next chapter of growth.”

Fabel, in which Fremantle owns a 25% stake, was launched by Bastin after he exited Fabrik Entertainment. Fabrik was later acquired by Peter Chernin’s North Road.